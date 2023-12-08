Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A protester holds a gun, as he takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen.
1 A protester holds a gun, as he takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen.
Unidentified relatives wail during the funeral procession of police officer Masroor Ahmad Wani in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.&nbsp;Wani was wounded when suspected rebels shot at him while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighborhood in October.&nbsp;
2 Unidentified relatives wail during the funeral procession of police officer Masroor Ahmad Wani in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Wani was wounded when suspected rebels shot at him while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighborhood in October. 
Statues protected by tarpaulins are seen in the choir of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019 that sent its spire crumbling down, as restoration works continue a year before its reopening to the public, in Paris, France.
3 Statues protected by tarpaulins are seen in the choir of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019 that sent its spire crumbling down, as restoration works continue a year before its reopening to the public, in Paris, France.
A passenger waits for a train during a strike by Germany's GDL train drivers union demanding wage increases and a shorter working week, at a train station at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Cologne, Germany.
4 A passenger waits for a train during a strike by Germany's GDL train drivers union demanding wage increases and a shorter working week, at a train station at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Cologne, Germany.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG