December 9, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Russia firefighters battle a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight at the Mega Khimki shopping and entertainment center in Moscow&#39;s northern suburb of Khimki. Russian media later reported that one person had been killed in the fire.&nbsp;
Migrants, picked up at sea attempting to cross the English Channel, are helped ashore from a Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat, at Dungeness on the southeast coast of England.
Brazil's Marquinhos is dejected after failing to score from the penalty spot as Croatia's players celebrate winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Climate activists from the group Derniere Renovation block the access road to the Mont-Blanc tunnel to protest the lack of international action at the COP15, the two-week U.N. Biodiversity summit, in Chamonix, France.
