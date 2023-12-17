Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December17, 2023
December 17, 2023 1:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pope Francis is greeted by children as he celebrates his birthday with children assisted by the Santa Marta dispensary during an audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican.
2
Ido, brother of Alon Lulu Shamriz, one of three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by the Israeli military while being held hostage in Gaza by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at the funeral in Shefayim, Israel.
3
Campaign posters for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections are seen on a building in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
4
Tree branches lie on top of a damaged car after a severe storm, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
December17, 2023
