Defense Lawyer: Government Witnesses Lied about El Chapo

  • Associated Press
Defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman (L) questions FBI agent Paul Roberts (C) on the witness stand during the trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (R) in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial, Jan. 29, 2019.

NEW YORK — 

A defense lawyer at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo has accused government witnesses of lying about his exploits.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman asked jurors in closing arguments Thursday to not accept testimony by dishonest cooperators as fact.

Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and defense attorney A. Eduardo Balarezo, sit in court in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City, Jan. 30, 2019.
Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and defense attorney A. Eduardo Balarezo, sit in court in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City, Jan. 30, 2019.

Lichtman singled out an allegation by a cooperator that Joaquin Guzman had paid a $100 million bribe to a Mexican president to call off a manhunt. He argued that made no sense since authorities still arrested his client and sent him to the U.S. in 2017 to face drug-trafficking charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Goldbarg points at Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, back row center, in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City, Jan. 30, 2019.
A prosecutor in her closing Wednesday called the evidence against Guzman "overwhelming." She argued that his constant attempts to evade capture were proof of his guilt.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Monday.

