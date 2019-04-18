Democrats Dispute Barr's Evaluation, Seek Mueller Testimony

The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say the conclusions drawn by U.S. Attorney General William Barr about special counsel Robert Mueller's report undercut the findings of the report itself.

Schumer and Pelosi released a statement Thursday saying "the differences are stark between what Attorney General Barr said on obstruction and what special counsel Mueller said on obstruction.

"As we continue to review the report," they continued, "one thing is clear: Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice while Mueller's report appears to undercut that finding."

Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that he is seeking Mueller's testimony before the committee as soon as possible, and no later than May 23.

Nadler released via Twitter an image of a letter he had sent to Mueller requesting the special counsel's appearance.

Nadler's request comes after weeks of requests from Democrats that Mueller release the full report, unredacted. A redacted version of the report was issued earlier Thursday.