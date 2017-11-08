Democrats Notch Big Wins in Virginia, New Jersey

Tuesday delivered a string of high-profile victories for Democrats in gubernatorial races.

Democrat Ralph Northam won the Virginia governor's race in what had become a nail-biter of a contest, defeating Republican Ed Gillespie in the election to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe.

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy prevailed in the race to replace Republican Governor Chris Christie, an expected victory over Republican Kim Guadagno, the current lieutenant governor.

Guadagno was hurt by her association with Christie, whose approval rating has hit a record low as he finishes his eight years in office.

Also in Virginia, Democrat Danica Roem defeated veteran Delegate Robert Marshall to become the first openly transgender elected official in the Southern state.

Tuesday's balloting could provide an important early indication of how the electorate views President Donald Trump, as the Republican and Democratic parties try to gain momentum before next year's midterm elections.

Democrats had hoped their candidates would be victorious; the party had not won any special congressional elections against Republican opponents this year. Republicans were hoping wins would help soothe intraparty bickering between Trump and key congressional Republicans.

Trump enthusiastically endorsed Gillespie, although the candidate kept the president at a distance. Trump was the first president since Richard Nixon, who served from 1969 to 1974, not to campaign in Virginia's governor's race.

Trump, who is on a 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia, vouched for Gillespie in a series of tweets early Tuesday. But that changed after Gillespie's loss was apparent:

Virginia's bitterly fought governor's race was more racially charged than contests in recent memory. Gillespie tried to endear himself to Trump's supporters with political advertisements on immigration and Confederate statues.

Northam sought to link Gillespie with the white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer in support of Confederate monuments.

In New Jersey, Murphy, who served as President Barack Obama's ambassador to Germany, vowed to limit Trump's influence in the state. He touted a liberal agenda that includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, increasing taxes on millionaires, boosting funding schools and legalizing marijuana.

Guadagno tried to distance herself from Trump and Christie, a challenging task since she served as Christie's top deputy for eight years. She campaigned on cutting the state's property taxes and ending "sanctuary cities," which limit cooperation with the federal government to enforce immigration laws.