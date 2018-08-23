Accessibility links

Democrats Now Say Hacking Attempt Was Test From Within

  • Associated Press
FILE - people stand outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington.

CHICAGO — 

What the Democratic Party first thought was a malicious attempt to hack the party's massive voter information file turned out to be just a security test.

The admission from a senior Democratic official comes a day after party officials said a hacking attempt was successfully thwarted.

The official says the national party has since learned that the Michigan Democratic Party arranged the phishing attempt as a test of login security, but did not alert the party or the internet platform that hosts the data.

Without knowing it was a test, the party was alerted by web security monitors who'd identified the attempt as a threat.

The official wasn't authorized to speak about sensitive security information and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

