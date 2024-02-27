Democrats, Republicans Holding Presidential Primaries in Michigan

Voters in the U.S. state of Michigan cast their ballots Tuesday in Democratic and Republican presidential primaries with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump widely expected to win.

The margins of those victories will be closely watched as signs of support for the two candidates in the key state, ahead of a potential rematch of the 2020 presidential election won by Biden.

Michigan is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country, and opposition to the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s war in Gaza has led some Democrats to call for voters to choose “uncommitted” on Tuesday instead of casting a vote for Biden.

Trump has won every state so far in the battle for the Republican nomination, and polls in Michigan showed him with a commanding lead in the state.

But his lone remaining major challenger, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has remained in the race, arguing Trump would lose to Biden in the November general election.

Haley has said she will fight on until at least the so-called Super Tuesday contests on March 5 which involve 15 states, two territories and one-third of the overall delegates at stake in the Republican race.

Republicans will formally name their presidential candidate during a convention in July. Democrats will follow with their convention in August.

