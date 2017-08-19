Derailment in Northern India Kills at Least 23

At least 23 people were killed and scores of others injured when a passenger train derailed Saturday in northern India, officials said.

At least six coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Express derailed and hit each other in Uttar Pradesh state, said Arvind Kumar, a top state official.

Railway spokesman Neeraj Sharma said the cause of the accident was not known.

Local volunteers helped police free passengers trapped in the wreckage. The injured were taken to a local hospital, where doctors said their conditions were stable.

The Kalinga-Utkal Express connects the northern Hindu holy city of Haridwar with the temple town of Puri in eastern India.