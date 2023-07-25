Accessibility links

DeSantis in Car Accident on Way to Presidential Campaign Events but Isn't Injured

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event on July 18, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. DeSantis is taking his presidential campaign to Utah, prioritizing a state where rival Donald Trump has struggled in the past.
WASHINGTON — 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn't injured, his campaign said.

Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Republican hopeful "was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee."

Griffin said that DeSantis "and his team are uninjured." Further details on the accident were not immediately available.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

