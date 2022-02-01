Destructive, Deadly Floods Ravage Brazil and Haiti

The death toll from massive landslides and floods in Brazil’s southeastern Sao Paulo state rose to 24 people Monday.

The disaster was triggered by heavy rains that inundated Sao Paulo beginning Friday, with the heaviest damage in the cities of Aruja, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha, which sustained the greatest damage and loss of life.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria has released $2.8 million in emergency funds to help with relief and recovery efforts.

Southeastern Brazil has been deluged with heavy rain since the start of the year. Floods killed 19 people in the state of Minas Gerais last month.

In Haiti, heavy rains have left three people dead and another missing, with nearly 2,500 families displaced in the island’s northern and southern regions. The areas were struck by a torrential storm that triggered widespread flooding, along with strong wind that uprooted trees in some communities.

