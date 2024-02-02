Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Issues in the News
Subscribe
Issues in the News

Subscribe

Subscribe

Determining Proportional Responses Following Deadly Attacks

Determining Proportional Responses Following Deadly Attacks
Embed
Determining Proportional Responses Following Deadly Attacks

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

How do leaders determine a proportional response to an attack that effectively responds but doesn’t unnecessarily escalate the situation? Baylor University political science professor Peter Campbell. What’s the intersection of gender and Russia’s war on Ukraine? Aberystwyth University’s Jenny Mathers discusses the political economic and military dynamics affecting Russia, Ukraine and Ukraine's international supporters, and the security relationship among them. From counting machines to neural networks, the development of artificial intelligence has paralleled emerging brain science. Hayde Fitzpatrick narrates this story from Matt Dibble.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG