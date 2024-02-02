Determining Proportional Responses Following Deadly Attacks

How do leaders determine a proportional response to an attack that effectively responds but doesn’t unnecessarily escalate the situation? Baylor University political science professor Peter Campbell. What’s the intersection of gender and Russia’s war on Ukraine? Aberystwyth University’s Jenny Mathers discusses the political economic and military dynamics affecting Russia, Ukraine and Ukraine's international supporters, and the security relationship among them. From counting machines to neural networks, the development of artificial intelligence has paralleled emerging brain science. Hayde Fitzpatrick narrates this story from Matt Dibble.