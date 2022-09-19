Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:25 a.m.: Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week, according to Reuters.

Geopolitical divides, hardened by the seven-month-old war, are likely to be on full display as the United States and Western allies compete with Russia for diplomatic influence.

The past two years, leaders were allowed to submit video statements because of pandemic restrictions. This year, however, they must travel to New York to speak in the General Assembly chamber. However, the General Assembly agreed on Friday to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send a pre-recorded video statement.

12:25 a.m.: The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive, Reuters reported.

A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city of Rostov on Saturday and removed the sides to reveal a mobile office.

Soldiers in camouflage and black masks showed their guns to interested passers-by and handed out color brochures titled "Military service on a contract – the choice of a real man."

Neither Russia nor Ukraine disclosed their military losses, which Western intelligence agencies estimate at tens of thousands on both sides.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.