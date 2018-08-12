Developments Since the 2017 Charlottesville Protest

Almost a year ago this week, Charlottesville, Virginia erupted in violence and chaos when white nationalists gathered in the college town to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. By the time the weekend ended, one counterprotester was dead.

Below are some developments that have happened since August 12, 2017.

* Several white nationalists who participated in the rally in Charlottesville were fired from their jobs when they were identified, often via social media.

* The white nationalist movement found itself largely excluded from the traditional media outlets as well as mainstream social media platforms.

* Some of the leaders of the movement were denied PayPal accounts, making it much more difficult to raise money.

* Dozens of cities moved to take down Confederate statues. Of the 1,700 Confederate memorials across the United States, 55 were removed in 2017.

* The Southern Poverty Law Center says the number of hate groups in the country has risen from 917 to 954. Besides white supremacists, they include anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim and black nationalist groups. It also reports a 22% increase in neo-Nazi groups last year, to 121.

* The Anti-Defamation League documented 3,023 incidents of extremism or anti-Semitism in the U.S. in 2017 and 2018.

* Since Charlottesville, the ADL has tracked 54 public events attended by white supremacists.