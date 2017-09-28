DeVos to Speak at Harvard Conference on School Choice

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a conference on school choice at Harvard University.

Some Harvard students plan to protest outside her speech Thursday. They say they're protesting DeVos' decision last week to revoke Obama-era rules that guided colleges on how to handle campus sexual assault cases.

Harvard's Program on Education Policy and Governance is sponsoring the conference, titled "The Future of School Choice: Helping Students Succeed."

School choice refers to efforts that give students options other than their local public schools, such as charter or private schools.

DeVos was a supporter of school choice efforts in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump's education chief.