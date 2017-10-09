Diane Feinstein, Oldest US Senator, to Run for Re-election

The oldest serving senator, Dianne Feinstein, says she will run for re-election.

“Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare,” the 84-year-old California Democrat tweeted from a rarely used account, which her office confirmed was authentic.

“I am all in!” she wrote.



Gun control has been a top priority of Feinstein since she was elected to the Senate in 1992 — an issue which has come to the forefront of political discussion in the United States following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Feinstein is one of eight serving members in the U.S. Senate in her 80s.

She is three months older than Republican Chuck Grassley, and nine months older than Republican Orrin Hatch.

Should Feinstein win, she would be 91 by the end of her term.