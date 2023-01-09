20 Die in Bus Crash in Kenya

Officials say at least 20 people died and 49 were injured in a bus crash in Kenya.

Authorities say the accident happened Saturday shortly after the bus crossed the Ugandan border into Lwakhakha, Kenya.

Rogers Taitika, a Ugandan regional spokesman, told Agence France Presse that “Preliminary findings point to a case of over speeding by the bus driver,” causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus, headed for Nairobi, the Kenya capital, began its trip from the Ugandan city of Mbale.

