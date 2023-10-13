7 Die in Suspected Migrant Smuggling Crash in Germany

German officials say seven people died, while several others were injured after a van, believed to have been driven by a suspected people-smuggler, overturned while trying to avoid being stopped by federal police.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle near Ampfing, east of Munich on the A94 highway, headed toward the Austrian border.

The A94 is a known smuggling route.

More than 20 people, including children, were in the van.

The Associated Press reported Syrians and Turks were in the van, and the driver was a stateless resident of Austria.

Europe has experienced a rise in migrant arrivals recently. Germany is the destination for many migrants.