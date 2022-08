A fire broke out in a nightclub in Thailand early Friday, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35, according to officials.

The cause of the fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Chonburi province, southeast of of Bangkok, has not yet been determined.

The police said all the victims have been identified as Thai nationals, so far.

A person who was in the club told CNN that after the fire erupted, the entrance to the club was jammed with people who were trying to flee.