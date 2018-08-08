Accessibility links

Diplomats: Chile's Bachelet to Be New UN Human Rights Chief

  • Associated Press
FILE - Then-Chile's President Michelle Bachelet delivers the last speech of her presidential mandate to the nation at the national congress building ahead of the next presidential election, in Valparaiso, June 1, 2017.
UNITED NATIONS — 

Diplomats say Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has chosen Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet to be the next U.N. human rights chief.

The diplomats said Wednesday that U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told a group of ambassadors of Guterres' decision on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no official announcement.

Bachelet must be confirmed by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said he could not confirm the report but said a name was being sent to the assembly.

Bachelet served as Chile's president twice, from 2006-2010 and from 2014-2018. In between, she was the first head of U.N. Women, a new agency to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

She will replace Jordanian Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein whose term ends Aug. 31.

FILE - The U.N.'s human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, center, answers reporters' questions after attending a conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2018.
