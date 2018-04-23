Accessibility links

Director Oliver Stone Reportedly in Iran for Movie Festival

  Associated Press
FILE - American film director Oliver Stone gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Aug. 15, 2017. According to Iranian news reports, Stone is currently in Tehran.
TEHRAN — 

Iranian media say American movie director Oliver Stone is in Tehran to attend an international film festival.

Monday's report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency says Stone briefly visited the historical city of Isfahan the previous day.

According to the report, Stone will host a workshop for filmmakers during the Fajr Film Festival and hold a news conference on Wednesday. French actor Jean-Pierre Leaud and Italian Giovanni Spagnoletti are also attending.

This is the Hollywood director's first visit to Iran.

In 2007, Iran's then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rejected a proposal by Stone to make a film about him. Ahmadinejad said at the time that Stone is part the “Great Satan” cultural establishment, a reference to the United States.

In 2012, Stone's son Sean Stone visited Iran and converted to Shi’ite Islam.

