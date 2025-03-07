Accessibility links

Discovery of WWII bomb disrupts Paris trains

Travelers wait as Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were stopped following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks, March 7, 2025, at the Gare du Nord station in Paris.
PARIS — 

The discovery of a World War II bomb has disrupted morning traffic to and from Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station, French national railway company TER said on Friday.

"An unexploded bomb from the Second World War was discovered near the tracks," TER said on social media platform X. The disruption is affecting both local metros and national and international trains.

Eurostar's website shows that at least three trains scheduled to depart from Gare du Nord on Friday morning have been canceled.

The international train company did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

French police were not immediately available to provide more information.

