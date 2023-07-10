Disgraced US Gymnastics Physician Stabbed in Prison

Larry Nassar, the disgraced U.S. sports physician who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing top American female gymnasts, was stabbed repeatedly in an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison, U.S. authorities reported Monday.

Nassar, 59, who once worked for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, was stabbed Sunday in the back, chest and neck at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in the southern state of Florida. Authorities said he was in stable condition and that an investigation is underway.

At trials in recent years, Nassar admitted to sexually assaulting athletes in the guise of medical treatment and examinations, with U.S. gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman among his victims. In 2021, the athletes reached a settlement requiring the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and their insurers to pay them $380 million in damages.

Judges sentenced Nassar to a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 175 years in prison for his crimes. More than 160 girls, women and parents gave wrenching testimony at one trial describing the impact of his sexual abuse.

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing report detailing how senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States’ lead criminal investigative unit, failed to initially investigate sexual abuse claims against Nassar, allowing his abuse to continue.