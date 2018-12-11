Disney Again Makes History with Earning Above $7B for 2018

Walt Disney Studios is again ending the year on a high note, posting more than $7 billion in global box office earnings, thanks to hits such as "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

"This is only the second time in history any studio has surpassed the $7 billion mark, after Disney's own industry-record 2016 global gross of $7.6 billion," the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The Studios' estimated international box office gross through December 9 is an estimated $4.069 billion, marking our second biggest year and the third biggest in industry history," it added.

Disney's success comes as the studio is set to release "Mary Poppins Returns" on December 19, which is expected to top the box office during the holiday season.

​"To date, four of the top eight worldwide releases of the year are from The Walt Disney Studios, including the top two global and top three domestic releases," the company said.

"Avengers: Infinity War," made by Disney's Marvel subsidiary, led the way, earning $2 billion alone. It is followed by superhero movie "Black Panther," which earned $1.35 billion worldwide.

"Incredibles 2," made by Pixar, another Disney subsidiary, earned $1.24 billion.

Other top box office earners for 2018 are "Ant-Man and The Wasp," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," which has held the number one spot at the North American box office for the third consecutive week.