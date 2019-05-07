Disqualified Derby Winner Denied Appeal

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has rejected an appeal filed on behalf of Maximum Security, the horse that crossed the Kentucky Derby finish line first on Sunday only to then be disqualified.

The commission said that under the rules, the decision by race officials was not subject to an appeal.

Gary West said he was "stunned, shocked and in total disbelief" when 22 minutes after crossing the finish line in first place, officials disqualified Maximum Security for appearing to impede other horses.

Second-place finisher Country House -- a 65-1 long shot -- was declared the winner.

"Winning it was the most euphoric thing I have probably ever had in our lives and disappointment when they took the horse down for the first time in history," West said.

Replays of Saturday's dramatic race showed a muddy track as Maximum Security veered out of his lane and got in the way of other horses around him -- a clear violation of the rules of thoroughbred racing in nearly every state where the sport is run.

West complained that the field was too crowded for Saturday's race.

"Churchill Downs, because they're a greedy organization, has 20 horses rather than 14 like you have ... in every other race in America. Just because they can make more money, they’re willing to risk horses' lives and people's lives. It's like a rodeo out there," West said.

Track president Kevin Flanery sent an email to Reuters denying West's allegations that a crowded track led to his horse's violation. Flanery said the number of horses who run in the Kentucky derby has been consistent for many years.

West says he will not run Maximum Strength in the Preakness on May 18 in Baltimore, saying there is no chance of his horse winning racing's Triple Crown -- the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes -- and that two weeks is too soon to run him again.