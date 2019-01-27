Djokovic Dominates Nadal to Capture 7th Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his seventh Australian Open title, defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

It was the third straight Grand Slam championship for the top seeded Djokovic, who has now won a total of 15 major titles.

"To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four Slams, this is amazing. I am speechless," an emotional Djokovic said after the match Sunday.

He needed a little over two hours to capture his latest title in a mistake free and dominant performance.

On the other side of the net, the number two seeded Nadal made nearly 30 unforced errors.

"Even if tonight was not my best day of course I had someone that played a lot better than me tonight," said Nadal.

The last time the two met in the finals in Melbourne, in 2012, Djokovic need nearly six hours to win the match.

With Sunday's win, Djokovic extended his win-loss record against his Spanish rival to 28-25.