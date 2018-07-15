Djokovic Wins Wimbledon Championship

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has won his first Wimbledon title since 2015, defeating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

It is Dkokovic's fourth Wimbledon championship and his first Grand Slam title since winning the French open two years ago.

Anderson, seeded number eight, was playing two days after a grueling more than six and a half hour semifinal showdown with American John Isner. Anderson had earlier upset defending champion Roger Federer in a five set win in the quarterfinals.

For the 12th seeded Dkovovic, it is his 13th career Grand Slam title.

In the Women's final Saturday, Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated seven time champion American Serena Williams in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

It was Williams' first Grand Slam final since coming back to the tour after giving birth to her daughter last September.