Doctors Return Bangladesh Photographer to Police Custody

A well-known photographer and activist in Bangladesh who accused police of torturing him after his arrest last weekend has been returned to police custody following a medical examination that declared him physically fine.

The High Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to take Shahidul Alam to a state-run hospital for a checkup after the allegations that he was beaten in custody.



Alam faces charges of spreading false information about recent student protests that embarrassed the government. His arrest has been condemned by international rights groups.



The director of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Brig. Gen. Abdullah-Al-Harun, said they found no reason to hospitalize Alam.



The protests, set off by the deaths of two students killed by speeding buses, grew last week to tens of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, Indian journalists held placards protesting the attack on journalists and the arrest of Shahidul Alam, a renowned photographer and Bangladeshi activist as they gather outside Press Club in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.