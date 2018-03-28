Filmmaker to Produce Tiger Woods Documentary Series

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is to put golfer Tiger Woods under the microscope in an upcoming documentary series based on a new biography of the 14-time winner of the sport's major tournaments, Gibney's Jigsaw Productions said Tuesday.

Gibney will use Tiger Woods, written by journalists Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, as a foundation for the series. The book was released Tuesday.

Jigsaw did not say when production of the series would begin, and it has yet to be picked up by a distributor.

Woods, 42, the greatest golfer of his generation who closely guards his personal life and highly crafted image, is in the midst of his latest comeback from injury.

Woods did not speak with the biography's authors but did allow his chiropractor to speak on the record.

The book, which is published by CBS Corp.'s Simon & Schuster, sits in the top 40 on Amazon's best-seller list and has so far received favorable reviews.

It examines Woods' life as a closely managed introverted child prodigy to a global marketing phenomenon, and his midcareer fall from grace as a string of affairs and injuries took a toll on his image and performance.

Gibney's projects include the scripted Hulu miniseries The Looming Tower and the 2015 HBO Scientology documentary Going Clear. He won an Oscar in 2008 for his Afghan war documentary Taxi to the Dark Side.