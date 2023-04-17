Does Joint Research Between the US and China Have a Future?

The Biden administration announced it would end the China Initiative, a Trump-era plan to investigate academic espionage by China. However, the Biden administration has set new compliance, disclosure and privacy rules, and research collaboration has declined. Many researchers, especially Asian American ones, report being afraid to work alongside their Chinese peers. Can the U.S. balance national security with academic openness?

Karin Fischer of the Chronicle of Higher Education looks at both sides of the issue. (April 2023)