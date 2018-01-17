Trump Expose 'Fire and Fury' Might Be Heading to Television

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the explosive best-seller about the inner workings of the Donald Trump White House, may be heading to the small screen.

The rights to Michael Wolff's new book have been bought by Hollywood entertainment company Endeavor Content, which plans to adapt it for a television series, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.

The trade publication said Wolff will be attached to the project as an executive producer, along with former BBC executive Michael Jackson.

No casting or air date has been set, but the announcement set off speculation about who would play some of the key figures in the White House.

The book, based on a series of interviews with former presidential adviser Stephen Bannon and other White House insiders, has infuriated the president, who is portrayed as an unstable, uninformed man-child with an explosive temper.

"Michael Wolf is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," Trump tweeted after its release.

Wolff responded: "Not only is he helping me sell books, but he's helping me prove the point of the book."

Fire and Fury is the first publishing sensation of 2018, selling more than 1 million copies and topping The New York Times' best-seller list.