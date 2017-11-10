Trump Wishes Happy Birthday to US Marine Corps

United States President Donald Trump on Friday wished a happy birthday to the Marine Corps, honoring its 242nd year in existence.

"On behalf of an entire nation, Happy 242nd Birthday to the men and women of the United States Marines!" Trump wrote on Twitter, in a post accompanied by several pictures of him posing with Marines.

Saturday will mark the first Veterans Day of Trump's administration, and he spent Friday in Danang, Vietnam, where he met with American veterans who served in the Vietnam War.

"Our veterans are a national treasure, and I thank them all for their service, sacrifice and patriotism," Trump said, noting that he signed a proclamation to honor veterans of the war.

Trump said he had met a few of the veterans and called them "tough, smart cookies" before inviting them to speak. Several of them praised Trump, including Max Morgan, who thanked Trump for his support of the military.

"Mr. President, from my heart, thank you for your support of the military, and it's an honor to be here as one of seven Vietnam veterans representing the 58,000 heroes who never made it home," Morgan said.

Trump is in Vietnam as part of his 12-day trip through Asia. Later, he will attend an international economic summit.