Trump Selects White House Aide for Homeland Security Chief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday officially nominated his current deputy chief of staff, Kirstjen Nielsen, to serve as his Homeland Security secretary.

Nielsen previously worked as chief of staff to John Kelly — Trump's current White House chief of staff —when Kelly served as Trump's first DHS secretary. Trump said Nielsen's appointment would make her the first former DHS employee to run the entire agency.

"I know you will fulfill your duties with dedication, determination and resolve. And I know you will never waiver in fulfilling your obligations to the citizens, the laws and the country we all took an oath to protect," Trump said.

Nielsen is a close confidant of Kelly and an expert in national security policy. Earlier in her career, she worked as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush.

In accepting the nomination, Nielsen said she hopes to "live up to the standards the American people expect and deserve."

Her nomination must now be confirmed by a vote in the Senate.