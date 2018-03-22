Trump Replacing National Security Adviser McMaster With John Bolton

The White House shake-up continues as President Donald Trump announced he is replacing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

"I am very thankful for the services of General H.R. McMaster, who has done an outstanding job and will always remain my friend," Trump tweeted late Thursday.

Bolton is currently an analyst with Fox News. He has a reputation as a tough-talking conservative who was backed military action against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.