Trump 'Not Happy' With HHS Secretary Price Over Private Plane Use

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is "not happy" with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, referencing in particular Price's use of private planes for official business.

Trump added that he is looking into the issue, speaking to reporters as he headed to Indiana to announce a new tax plan.

When asked if he planned to fire Price, Trump simply responded, "We'll see."

The HHS inspector general has said the agency is reviewing Price's flights to see if they violated government travel recommendations.

Price chartered flights for trips related to the opioid crisis and hurricane relief — moves which drew heavy criticism from members of Congress who argued the choice of private planes over cheaper travel options was a waste of taxpayer dollars.