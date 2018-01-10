Accessibility links

Trump Orders Plan for Mental Health Care for US Veterans

  • VOA News
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an Executive Order on "Supporting our Veterans during their Transition from Uniformed Service to Civilian Life" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 9, 2018.
WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs to come up with a plan to improve mental health care for U.S. veterans.

"They get out of the military and they had nobody to talk to, nobody to speak to. And it's been a very sad situation," Trump said moments before signing his executive order.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shuklin said 20 U.S. veterans a day commit suicide.

Under the president's order, the three departments will come up with a plan to provide U.S. servicemen and women with 12 months of mental health benefits after they leave active duty.

This includes suicide prevention services and a 24-hour veterans' hotline.

"We will not rest until all of America's great veterans receive the care they've earned through their incredible service and sacrifice to our country," Trump said.

