Dozens Feared Dead after Tornadoes Hit US

Dozens are feared dead after a series of season-defying tornadoes Friday night in several U.S. states, causing a wide swath of destruction from weather conditions more common in spring.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told local TV station WLKY that at least 50 people are “likely” dead, adding that he expects the toll to climb. Beshear declared a state of emergency and has activated the Kentucky National Guard and deployed the state police.

In Edwardsville, Illinois police said in a statement on Facebook that “a severe weather event” has caused “a partial building collapse” at an Amazon warehouse and a rescue operation is underway.

A tornado also hit a nursing home in Monette in northern Arkansas but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

Officials said tornadoes moved over at least five states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Meteorologist Eric Fisher said on Twitter that if the tornado near the Tennesse border remained on the ground, “it will be the longest tornado track in U.S. history (the Tri-State Tornado was 219 miles [352 kilometers]).”