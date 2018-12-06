Dozens of Amazon Workers Sickened by Bear Repellent

Dozens of workers were sickened Wednesday when a can of bear repellent was accidentally punctured at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey.

Twenty-four people were hospitalized. One was in critical condition; the conditions of the others were not immediately known.

About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville, authorities said.

Robbinsville Township spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com the 255-gram can of bear repellent contained a concentrated amount of capsaicin, an active component of chile peppers. Most of the workers complained about burning throats and difficulty breathing.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees in that area have been relocated to a safe place and employees experiencing symptoms are being treated on-site,'' Amazon said in a statement. "As a precaution, some employees have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. We appreciate the swift response of our local responders.''