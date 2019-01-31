'Dreamer' Rhodes Scholar to Attend State of the Union Address

A recent Harvard University graduate who is the first so-called Dreamer to receive a Rhodes scholarship will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address as a guest of a New York congresswoman.



Democratic Rep. Grace Meng said she invited Jin Park to attend Trump's address Tuesday in the hope of bringing more attention to his plight and that of thousands of other young immigrants.



The 22-year-old Queens resident told The Associated Press he might not be allowed back in the country if he attends the University of Oxford in England this fall.

Park is a native of South Korea and has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, which protects him from deportation. But Trump has rescinded overseas travel benefits for DACA holders as he seeks to end the Obama-era program.