Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Drone Attack Targets Israel-Affiliated Merchant Ship Off India’s Coast

An Irael-affiliated ship was struck by a drone off the west coast of India on Dec. 23, 2023.
An Irael-affiliated ship was struck by a drone off the west coast of India on Dec. 23, 2023.

A drone strike Saturday off the west coast of India hit an Israel-affiliated merchant ship, according to Ambrey, the British maritime security firm.

Ambrey said there was a fire on board the Liberia-flagged chemical products tanker that was traveling from Saudi Arabia to India. There were no casualties.

An Indian Navy official told Reuters it responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.

"The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required," the official said, declining to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the incident.

The incident follows a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Palestinians.

The attacks have resulted in some companies rerouting their vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a longer and more expensive route.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s incident.

Some information from Reuters was used in this report.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG