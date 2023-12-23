Drone Attack Targets Israel-Affiliated Merchant Ship Off India’s Coast

A drone strike Saturday off the west coast of India hit an Israel-affiliated merchant ship, according to Ambrey, the British maritime security firm.

Ambrey said there was a fire on board the Liberia-flagged chemical products tanker that was traveling from Saudi Arabia to India. There were no casualties.

An Indian Navy official told Reuters it responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.

"The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required," the official said, declining to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the incident.

The incident follows a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on ships in the Red Sea since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. The Houthis say they are supporting Palestinians.

The attacks have resulted in some companies rerouting their vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a longer and more expensive route.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s incident.

Some information from Reuters was used in this report.