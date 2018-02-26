Dubai Police: Famous Bollywood Actress Sridevi Died from Drowning

Dubai police said Monday that drowning was the cause of death for famed Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor, correcting earlier reports that she had died of a heart attack.

"Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness," Dubai police tweeted.

The case of her death has now been transferred to public prosecutors, Dubai police added.

Sridevi, 54, died Saturday night in Dubai while attending her nephew's wedding. Best known for her roles in Indian Hindi romantic drama films, including Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, and Nagina, Sridevi began her acting career at a young age and starred in over 300 films.

Her body was flown back to Mumbai Monday, where hundreds of fans had gathered around her home.

Others in the Bollywood film industry expressed their shock and sadness following the news of her death.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP," actress Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter.

"Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect," actor Aamir Khan tweeted.