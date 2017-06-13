Durant Leads Warriors to NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors won their second National Basketball Association championship in three years Monday night with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored 39 points in Game 5 of the best-of-7 series on his way to being named NBA Finals most valuable player.

The championship is the first for Durant, a 10-year veteran who spent the first nine years of his career in Oklahoma City before signing with the Warriors before this season.

Golden State's Stephen Curry scored 34 points and 10 assists Monday, while Andre Iguodala added 20 points.

Cleveland's LeBron James, last year's Finals MVP, had 41 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists in the loss.