Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Dutch Convoy Sets off for Greece, Hoping to Pick up Migrants

  • Associated Press
Rikko Voorberg, second right, smiles as he talks to activists preparing to drive a convoy of cars and a bus to Greece to pick up migrants from island camps, in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS — 

A fleet of cars and a bus has set off from the Netherlands in a continent-crossing convoy that aims to raise awareness of the plight of migrants languishing in overcrowded Greek island camps and maybe even bring some of them back to the Netherlands.

The Dutch group “Let’s Bring Them Here” wants to pick up 150 migrants and drive them to the Netherlands.

WATCH: Barcelona Pulls Black Market Migrant Metal Recyclers Out of the Shadows
SEE ALSO:

Barcelona Pulls Black Market Migrant Metal Recyclers Out of Shadows

Organizers concede their chances of success are slim. They won’t bring back any migrants unless Greek authorities let them.

Rikko Voorberg, who helped organize the convoy, said Friday: “It’s Christmas, so let’s believe in miracles.”

According to Greek government figures, there are more than 14,500 migrants on islands in the Eastern Aegean Sea, where official camps, and other accommodation have room for under 9,000.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG