Earthquake Detected in North Korea

North Korea's neighbors said Saturday they have detected a shallow 3.4-magnitude earthquake in North Korea.

South Korea and China disagree on whether the earthquake was natural. Previous earthquakes in North Korea have indicated nuclear tests.

Seoul's Meteorological Administration assessed the quake as natural, while China called the earthquake a "suspected explosion."

They do, however, agree that the location of the earthquake was near the site where the reclusive state conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, currently in New York for a United Nations meeting, warned Thursday that the North could conduct a test of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific.