Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Europe
Earthquake Damage to Kahramanmaras, Turkey
February 08, 2023 11:03 AM
Before
After
1
A satellite images of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, taken April 4, 2021, (left) and Feb 7, 2023, (right). Use the slider to see the city before and after the deadly Feb. 5 earthquake. (Planet Labs PBC)
Earthquake Damage to Kahramanmaras, Turkey
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG