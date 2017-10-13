Earthquake Detected Near North Korean Nuclear Test Site

A small earthquake has been detected early Friday near North Korea's nuclear test site, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 2.9 magnitude temblor was detected about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Sungibaegam, “in the area of previous North Korean nuclear tests,” USGS said.

“The event has earthquake like characteristics, however, we cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or man-made) of the event,” it said.

North Korea's last nuclear test on Sept. 3 caused a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

Seismic activity does not always indicate a nuclear test. A small quake on Sept. 23 was thought to be an aftershock of the nuclear test earlier in the month.