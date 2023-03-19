Earthquake in Ecuador, Peru Kills at Least 15

At least 15 people were killed Saturday afternoon when a powerful earthquake shook parts of Ecuador and Peru. Hundreds more were injured, officials said, and some people were trapped under the rubble. Most of the deaths occurred in Ecuador.

The U.S. National Weather Service did not issue a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

The Associated Press reported that in Ecuador “many of the homes that crumbled had a lot in common: they housed the poor, were old and did not meet building standards in the earthquake-prone country.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.