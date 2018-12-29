Earthquake Reported off Philippines; Tsunami Possible

An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it has a potential to generate a tsunami.

The center initially said “hazardous tsunami waves” were possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines.

The center later said: “Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coasts of Indonesia, Palau and the Philippines.”

There was no tsunami threat to the U.S. state of Hawaii, it said.

No casualties or damage have been reported immediately Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.

