Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Shakes Southern, Central Mexico; 2 Dead

A military helicopter carrying two Mexican government officials crashed Friday during a survey of earthquake damage, killing two people on the ground.

The chopper was carrying Mexico's Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat, who were not seriously harmed.

The earthquake struck southern Mexico Friday, causing minor damage in the state of Oaxaca, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.2 and said its epicenter was a rural area of southern Oaxaca state near the Pacific Coast and the border with Guerrero state.

Officials in Oaxaca say there was superficial damage to some buildings and that about 100,000 people had lost power. The state government said shelters have been opened for those fleeing damaged homes.

In Mexico City, residents felt sustained shaking for about a minute, with tall buildings swaying and cracks appearing in the plaster of older structures.

Both Mexico City and southern Mexico are still recovering from earthquakes in September that caused widespread damage.

Residents in Mexico City flooded into the streets Friday, fearing a repeat of the strong September quake, but there were no signs of major damage.

Tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south.