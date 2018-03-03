US East Coast Pounded by Storm Bringing Rain, Snow, Wind 

A powerful Nor’easter storm pounded the U.S. East Coast with hurricane-force winds, snow and heavy rain that affected residents from Maine to North Carolina.

Police say five people have died from falling trees or branches, including a 6-year-old boy in Virginia and an 11-year-old boy in New York state. The other deaths took place in Virginia, Maryland and Rhode Island.

Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights, mostly in the New York City area, and the federal government closed offices in Washington. Amtrak halted all its trains between Boston and Washington and even some trains south of Washington because of high winds, downed trees and areas of flooding.

The East Coast experienced wind gusts exceeding 80 kph (50 mph) with some of the highest gusts reported on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at near 145 kph (90 mph).

The National Weather Service warned that travel is dangerous, especially for tractor-trailers and buses.

Seawater poured onto coastal streets in Boston, which recorded its highest tide since recordkeeping began in 1928, at 4.47 meters (14 feet). Residents were evacuated from the city’s coastal suburbs.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker called up the National Guard to help with the storm response.

The storm also knocked out power to more than 1.6 million homes and businesses from Maine to North Carolina and westward to Michigan.